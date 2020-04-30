Defensive tackle Albert Regis committed to the Gophers on Wednesday, announcing his decision on his social media platforms.

The native of La Porte, Texas, is 6-1, 295 pounds. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

Regis also had offers from Baylor, TCU, SMU, Tennessee and Illinois. He is the ninth player to commit to the Gophers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all recruiting travel and visits.

He is the 14th member of the 2021 class overall, which currently is ranked sixth in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Megan Ryan

Lynx honored

Lynx small forward Cecilia Zandalasini was named to the All-EuroLeague women's 2019-20 first team. Playing for Turkish power Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo, the Italian native averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She also shot 40.7% on three-pointers.

Etc.

• The Whitecaps selected three players on the second day of the NWHL draft: Wisconsin forward Presley Norby, who is the former Minnesota Ms. Hockey from Minnetonka, in the third round; Bemidji State forward Haley Mack in the fourth; and Wisconsin defenseman Maddie Rowe in the fifth.

• Whitecaps player Amanda Boulier, a Yale assistant coach from 2014-16, was named the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls' hockey team.

• Guard Tayler Hill was waived by New York Liberty. The former Minneapolis South star, a seven-year WNBA veteran, was traded to New York from the Dallas Wings on April 15.

• Brian Power was named the head men's cross-country coach at St. Olaf. He already is the Oles' head men's track & field coach.

Staff and Wire reports