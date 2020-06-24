Texas defensive end D'Marion Alexander decommitted from the Gophers late Tuesday evening.
The China Spring, Texas, native originally committed to the Gophers on April 22 but announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on social media. The 6-5, 215-pound Alexander is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.
The Gophers 2021 class now has 16 members, ranking 15th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.
