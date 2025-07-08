Texas county deflects mounting questions over actions before deadly flood

As deaths from catastrophic Texas flooding surpassed 100 on Monday, local officials in one of the hardest-hit counties have still revealed little about what, if any, actions they took to safeguard residents, tourists and visitors in an area known as ''flash flood alley.''
At a series of briefings since the flooding on July 4, Kerr County officials have deflected a series of pointed questions about preparations and warnings as forecasters warned of life-threatening conditions.
The county in the scenic Texas Hill Country is home to several summer camps, including Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp that announced Monday it lost at least 27 campers and counselors.
''Today's not the day and now's not the time to discuss the warnings, who got them, who didn't got them. Right now I'm only worried about public safety," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Monday during an emergency session of the county commissioners court.
Dalton Rice, the city manager of Kerrville, said Monday that authorities were reluctant to ''cry wolf'' and order evacuations, adding that rainfall ''significantly'' exceeded the projected amounts. He said officials had little time to react in the middle of the night, adding that qualified first responders were being ''swept away'' driving through the initial rainfall.
''This rose very quickly in a very short amount of time,'' Rice said.
Dire weather service warnings
In the 48 hours before the floods, the potential for heavy rains put precautions in motion as the state activated an emergency response plan and moved resources into the central Texas area.