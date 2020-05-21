CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility's gates.
Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi said the shooter was "neutralized" and all gates remained closed. There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.
The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Longtime news executive William J. Keating dead at 93
William J. Keating, who spent three decades as an Ohio newspaper executive after leaving Congress in the mid-1970s, has died, his family confirmed. He was 93.
National
Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter
A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility's gates.
National
Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession.
Coronavirus
Medtronic's profit and sales fall sharply, as hospital procedures ramp down
The medical device maker saw its sales drop 25% in the February-April period.
National
The Latest: Austria awaits tourist season, with precautions
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…