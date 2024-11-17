Texas A&M to mark 25th anniversary of campus bonfire collapse that killed 12

The ''Fightin' Texas Aggie Bonfire'' ranked among the most revered traditions in college football and symbolized the school's ''burning desire'' to beat the University of Texas Longhorns in football. The first bonfire in 1907 was a scrap heap that was set ablaze. By 1909, it was a campus event and the bonfire stack kept growing as railroad lines were used to ship in in carloads of scrap lumber, railroad ties and other flammable materials, according to the school.