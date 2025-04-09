Texas AG Ken Paxton launches Senate primary challenge against Republican Sen. John Cornyn

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate in a primary challenge against Republican Sen. John Cornyn, setting up what is likely to become one of the GOP's most contentious and expensive contests of 2026.
Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, made the announcement Tuesday after spending more than a year openly flirting with a Senate challenge. During that time, Paxton has sought to position himself as a national leader among the GOP's ascendant hard right, launching some of the first criminal investigations in the U.S. over abortion bans and gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
His entry into the race, which he made official in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, comes as Paxton is no longer shadowed by legal troubles that had hung over him for nearly a decade but did not weaken his ability to win reelection twice.
''I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump's agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment,'' Paxton said in a post on X. ''Together, let's send John Cornyn packing.''
Cornyn's campaign responded by calling his challenger a ''fraud" and leaning into Paxton's historic impeachment in 2023 after eight of his closest aides accused him of corruption and reported him to the FBI. Paxton was later acquitted in the Texas Senate, where his wife is a state senator but was not allowed to cast a vote in his trial.
''This will be a spirited campaign and we assure Texans they will have a real choice when this race is over," Cornyn's campaign said in a statement.
Paxton's decision to enter the race highlights his political resiliency and popularity among Texas Republicans after a decade of legal woes that, at times, seemed to imperil his future: felony securities fraud charges, impeachment after an extraordinary revolt by his closest aides and an FBI corruption investigation. Paxton reached a deal to end the criminal case and the Biden administration quietly decided not to prosecute him.
Cornyn, a respected and popular senator within the GOP conference in Washington, will likely now have to face his most competitive campaign since taking office in 2002.