COLLEGE STATION., Texas — Quenton Jackson scored 15 points, Wade Taylor added 14, nine coming on a trio of 3-pointers, leading a balanced Texas A&M to an 86-65 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Five players reached double-figure scoring for the Aggies (3-0), with Tyrece Radford tossing in 11, Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman 10 each. Hassan Diarra pulled down a career-best six rebounds.

The Aggies hadn't had five players reach double figures since February of 2020. The Texas A&M bench contributed 47 points.

Myles Smith scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Jalen Jackson added 13 points for the Islanders (1-1), who gave Texas A&M a battle through the first half, leading by as many as nine early and trailing just 38-34 at the half.

Six minutes into the second half, however, the Aggies wrested control of the game with an 11-2 run over the next three minutes. After an Andre Gordon free throw, Aaron Cash added a three-point play and blocked a shot that led to a Coleman dunk at the other end. Coleman was fouled and also made the free throw.

Another three-minute surge later in the half had Texas A&M up by 15 and the Aggies cruised from there, outscoring the Islanders 48-31 after halftime.

___

