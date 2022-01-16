CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trevian Tennyson scored 20 points to lead Texas A&M Corpus Christi to an 80-64 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Tennyson was 7 of 9 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Isaac Mushila added 13 points and Terrion Murdix had 12 for Texas A&M-CC (14-4, 1-0 Southland Conference), which has won four of its last five games.

RJ Glasper scored 28 points to lead Incarnate Word (4-14, 0-1).

Incarnate Word host Houston Baptist on Thursday. Texas A&M-CC will look to win its third straight, hosting McNeese on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25