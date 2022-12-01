HONOLULU — Demarcus Demonia scored 13 points to help Texas A&M-Commerce 53-51 on Wednesday.
Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 11 points for the Lions (4-4), shooting 4 of 6, including 3 of 4 3-pointers and had eight rebounds. C.J. Roberts scored 11, making 3 of 8 shots and 5 of 5 free throws.
Noel Coleman led Hawaii (5-2) with 18 points. Kamaka Hepa had 11 points and seven rebounds. Bernard Da Silva had six points and 10 rebounds.
