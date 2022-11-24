EL PASO, Texas — Ross Williams scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christie beat Alcorn State 98-67 on Wednesday night.
Williams was 7 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from distance) for the Islanders (4-2). Isaac Mushila scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Trey Tennyson finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Devin Carter led the way for the Braves (2-3) with 16 points. Shaun Walker added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Alcorn State. Dominic Brewton also recorded seven points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
