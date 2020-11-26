CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rasheed Browne had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Texas A&M-International 64-53 on Wednesday night.
Jalen White had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0). Perry Francois added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jamyus Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Dustdevils. Darrell Jones added 13 points. Daniel Kiely had 12 points.
