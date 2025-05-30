Sports

Texas' 5-run fifth inning propels Longhorns to 7-1 victory over Houston Christian in Austin Regional

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 9:44PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas turned six hits and an error into a five-run fifth inning to break open the game, and the No. 2 national seed Longhorns defeated Houston Christian 7-1 in the Austin Regional on Friday.

The Longhorns (43-12) play the winner of a game between UTSA and Kansas on Saturday. The Huskies (32-24) meet the loser in an elimination game.

Texas, making its NCAA-record 64th tournament appearance, capitalized on three Houston Christian errors and scored six unearned runs.

All five of the Longhorns' fifth-inning runs came with two outs. Jonah Williams reached on an error and Ethan Mendoza singled to start the inning, and then four two-out singles and Will Gasparino's double put the Longhorns up 7-1.

Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle gave left-hander Ethan Walker his second start of the season against the No. 4 regional seed Huskies. That allowed Texas to hold back established weekend starters Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison.

Walker, who held Tennessee to one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on May 22, gave up two hits and no runs in 1 2/3 innings. Schlossnagle then went to Grayson Saunier and Hudson Hamilton. Each worked 3 2/3 innings, and they combined to hold the Huskies to a run on six hits and a walk.

Houston Christian starter Parker Edwards went 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two walks.

The Longhorns beat Houston Christian for the second time this season. They won 12-2 on April 8 in a game shortened to seven innings by the run rule.

