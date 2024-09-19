Texans travel in search of elusive victory vs. Vikings. Both teams are unbeaten this season

The Texans are seeking their second 3-0 start in franchise history. The only other time they did that was 2012. ... Over the past five seasons, Diggs is tied for first in the NFL in receptions (455) and fourth in receiving yards (5,442). … Houston had seven sacks last week, tied for the second most in franchise history. Hunter, who spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings, had 1½ sacks. Hunter and DE Will Anderson combined for 17 QB pressures against the Bears last week. … Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter, a second-round draft pick from Georgia, had his first career interception last week. … Texans LB Henry To'oTo'o led the team with a career-high 13 tackles and had his first career sack last week. … The Vikings have gone three-and-out only twice in 21 possessions, tied for the second fewest in the league. ... Jefferson last week became the youngest player in history — 25 years and 91 days old — to reach 6,000 receiving yards. ... WR Jalen Nailor has a TD catch in each of the first two games for the Vikings. ... Greenard had his first sack for the Vikings last week. He had 23 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Texans. ... Cashman has 19 tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in two games for the Vikings.