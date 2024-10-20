GREEN BAY, Wis. — Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon exchanged words and shoves during an altercation before their respective teams faced off Sunday.
Texans' Stefon Diggs gets into pregame scuffle with Packers' Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon exchanged words and shoves during an altercation before their respective teams faced off Sunday.
By The Associated Press
Diggs said after the Texans' 24-22 loss that the incident started when he ''heard somebody chirping.''
Television cameras showed Diggs jawing with Alexander and Nixon as an official separated them. As officials tried getting Diggs away from the sideline, more Packers converged onto the area and Alexander approached the receiver. Diggs and Alexander then appeared to shove each other as well before they were separated.
''You know, it's intensity,'' Nixon said after the game. ''It's what it is. We don't take disrespect, and anybody starts anything, we're going to finish it. As top-flight DBs, that's what we do.''
Diggs and Alexander have a longstanding rivalry dating to Diggs' years with the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers' NFC North rival. Diggs played for the Vikings from 2015-19. Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick, has spent his entire NFL career with the Packers.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Deshaun Watson's season is ended by a ruptured Achilles tendon. Browns say QB will have surgery
Deshaun Watson won't finish the season as Cleveland's starting quarterback for the second straight year.