The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been finalized. Mixon will replace Devin Singletary, who has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Cincinnati planned to release him after agreeing on a contract with running back Zack Moss on Monday.

Instead, the Texans are sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Bengals to keep Mixon off the open market. He'll join Dameon Pierce in the backfield for the AFC South champions.

Led by rookie coach DeMeco Ryans and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, the Texans advanced to the second round of the AFC playoffs last season.

The Bengals also agreed on a one-year deal with tight end Mike Gesicki, another person familiar with that deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until the new league year opens Wednesday.

