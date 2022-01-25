On Tuesday morning, jurors in the civil rights trial of three ex-Minneapolis police officers watched George Floyd's final moments from the perspective of one of the officers who helped restrain him as he pleaded for his life.

The footage shows J. Alexander Kueng's body-worn camera fixed on the passenger-rear tire of a squad car, as bystanders can be heard shouting from the sidewalk that Floyd is unresponsive. "You think that's cool, bro?" said one man, Donald Williams. "You're a bum for that." At one point, Kueng looks up and the camera shows Tou Thao, his fellow officer, holding back a group of concerned bystanders forming on the sidewalk.

On day two of the trial, FBI forensic media examiner Kimberly Meline resumed her testimony that started Monday afternoon, which allows prosecutors to show videos that will be central to the case. The footage shows Kueng and his partner, Thomas Lane, approaching Floyd outside Cup Foods. The officers tell Floyd to put his hands up and wrestle him into handcuffs.

"When you're moving around like that, that makes us think way more is going on than we even know," one of the officers shouted.

The officers struggle to push Floyd into the back of the squad, as Floyd says he's scared and "claustrophobic." Floyd is pinned to the ground, pleading: "Mama, Mama, Mama." And then, "I can't breathe. Mama, I love you."

The footage will be key to both prosecutors and defense attorneys. In his opening statement, Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said his client couldn't see everything that was happening that day, a perspective that jurors will weigh as they determine whether Kueng had a duty to intervene.

In her opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha Trepel described how Thao, Lane and Kueng ignored obvious signs of grave distress in Floyd, who they'd taken into custody. They continued to neglect their training and legal obligation to render medical aid as the window to save Floyd's life "slammed shut," Trepel said.

The footage, along with other videos played Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, was previously shown during the state trial of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal civil rights charges and is now serving a 22½-year state sentence after being convicted in Hennepin County District Court of murder for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while detaining him on the pavement at 38th and Chicago.

Monday's opening statements offered for the first time a window into the defense strategy, and a revelation that at least Lane plans to testify. In three separate introductory remarks, the defense attorneys described a hectic and at times scary situation in which the officers encountered a towering, erratic suspect who resisted their commands.

Earl Gray, the attorney for Lane, said his client intends to testify as to how the officers found themselves in a "scary" situation when Floyd reached around in the console of his vehicle for what they feared could be a gun. Gray described Floyd as 6 foot 4, 225 pounds and physically combative. "He was all muscle," Gray said.

He said Lane tried to revive Floyd and raised the prospect of turning him on his side as Chauvin stayed on his neck. He described Lane as "not deliberatively indifferent about his health at all."

Concluding his comments, Gray called the state's case against Lane a "perversion of justice."

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.