Testimony begins in civil case claiming sexual abuse of ex-patients at Virginia children's hospital

WTVR-TV reports that on the first day of testimony in the civil case Wednesday, psychotherapist Kent Radwani testified that while he was leading a group therapy session in 2016, a female patient shared that she was abused during a physical exam at the hospital. Radwani said another patient then spoke up and said she also had a similar experience. When he asked the group how many had had similar experiences, an estimated 11 out of 12 girls in the group said they had been abused, Radwani testified.