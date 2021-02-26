|2,500 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|2
|Progressive
|5,000
|Mayfield Village, OH
|2013
|4
|Edward Jones
|47,238
|St. Louis, MO
|2020
|8
|Aldi
|42,165
|Aurora, IL
|2019
|25
|Graybar
|9,000
|Clayton, MO
|2020
|29
|Kwik Trip/ Kwik Star
|29,000
|La Crosse, WI
|2020
|35
|Monarch Healthcare Management
|3,690
|Mankato, MN
|2020
|38
|Panda Restaurant Group
|40,632
|Rosemead, CA
|2020
|40
|Prime Therapeutics
|2,544
|Eagan, MN
|2020
|1,000-2,499 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|24
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1,500
|St. Louis, MO
|2020
|27
|EMC Insurance Companies
|2,432
|Des Moines, IA
|2020
|44
|Marco
|1,334
|Saint Cloud, MN
|2020
|46
|New Horizon Enterprise
|2,000
|Plymouth, MN
|2020
|55
|PTC
|2,200
|Boston, MA
|2011
|500-999 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|11
|American Solutions for Business
|936
|Glenwood, MN
|2020
|36
|DRCC
|569
|Duluth, MN
|2020
|67
|Lakewood Health System
|741
|Staples, MN
|2020
|70
|Lifesprk
|650
|St. Louis Park, MN
|2020
|71
|Loffler Companies
|540
|Bloomington, MN
|2020
|72
|Lube-Tech
|550
|Golden Valley, MN
|2020
|76
|MidWestOne Bank
|750
|Iowa City, IA
|2020
|81
|Mn Adult & Teen Challenge
|674
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|88
|OneHarris, Inc.
|902
|St. Paul, MN
|2019
|110
|Tactile Medical (formerly known as Tactile Systems Technology Inc.)
|695
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|3
|Arctic Wolf Networks
|336
|Eden Prairie, MN
|2020
|37
|Bank Midwest
|191
|Spirit Lake, IA
|2020
|47
|Bluestone Physician Services
|410
|Stillwater, MN
|2020
|60
|Central Roofing Company
|189
|Fridley, MN
|2020
|65
|City of Eden Prairie
|270
|Eden Prairie, MN
|2020
|70
|Code42
|477
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|98
|Doherty | The Employment Experts
|186
|Edina, MN
|2020
|127
|Frandsen Bank & Trust
|447
|Arden Hills, MN
|2020
|154
|Hunt Electric Corporation
|235
|Bloomington, MN
|2020
|181
|LHB, Inc.
|257
|Duluth, MN
|2020
|208
|MOBE
|236
|Minneapolis, MN
|NA
|221
|North Star Resource Group
|156
|Minneapolis, MN
|2016
|237
|Pediatric Home Service
|406
|Roseville, MN
|2020
|263
|sdg
|191
|Golden Valley, MN
|2020
|273
|Siteimprove
|199
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
