LEIPZIG, Germany – German pop singer Tim Bendzko was trying his best to energize the crowd at Quarterback Immobilien Arena on Saturday morning. Flanked by band members and backup singers, he bounced across a stage at the indoor venue, thrusting his microphone toward about 1,400 tightly packed audience members, prompting them to sing along.

The response was a muffled hum — not surprising, given that the audience members were wearing masks. Still, Bendzko thanked them and said, “On this day, you are saviors of the world.”

They were not typical concertgoers but volunteers in an elaborate study by a team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg. Each attendee, outfitted with a digital location tracker and hand disinfectant laced with fluorescent dye, was carefully positioned in seats as part of an experiment to track the risks of coronavirus infection posed by large indoor events.

Researchers hope to use their results to determine which elements of events like this pose the greatest risk for transmission and to help create guidelines for limiting such dangers.

Philipp Franke, a manager of the arena hosting the study, said he hoped that the study’s results, expected in October, would allow politicians to make informed decisions about resuming concerts and indoor sports. “Cultural events are socially important,” he added. “A society needs such events in order to find some fulfillment and an outlet.”

The study is being led by Dr. Stefan Moritz, head of the clinical infectious diseases department at the university. “We know the personal contacts at the concert are risky, but we don’t know where they happen,” he said. “Is it at the entrance? Is it at the bleachers?”

Moritz concluded that the best way to gather reliable data would be to stage an actual concert.

Outfitted with their tracking devices, masks and fluorescent disinfectant, concertgoers were asked to simulate different concert scenarios: one with no social distancing, another with moderate safety measures and a third with strict ones.

Each iteration included performances by Bendzko and a break, during which participants simulated trips to vendors for food and drinks and made bathroom visits. Using trackers, the staff monitored the number of times attendees came close to one another, and later used ultraviolet lamps to determine which surfaces were covered with the most fluorescent disinfectant.