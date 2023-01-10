Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the ongoing developments with Carlos Correa, as multiple reports suggest Minnesota is getting deeper in renegotiations with the free agent shortstop, and wonders what the optics and reality of the situation would be if he really did wind up with the Twins.

5:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review of the Vikings. The Giants' pass rush will test Minnesota's remade offensive line in the playoff opener, and as usual the Vikings will only go as far as the players up front can take them.

20:00: Some Vikings poetry is the only way to pay homage to that Bears game.

29:00: College football's inequality.

