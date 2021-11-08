NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $60.09 to $1,162.

CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric vehicle maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter.

Trade Desk Inc., up $20.22 to $88.77.

The digital-advertising platform's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Viatris Inc., up 96 cents to $14.69.

The generic drugmaker reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Coty Inc., up $1.40 to $10.69.

The cosmetics maker's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

eHealth Inc., down $10.34 to $30.06.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance reported a bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Black Knight Inc., up $4.54 to $74.83.

The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Corepoint Lodging Inc., down $2.20 to $15.56.

The hotel owner is being bought by affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management for $1.5 billion.

ViaSat Inc., down $11.35 to $55.65.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology is buying rival Inmarsat.