NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
PVH Corp., down $31.05 to $108.68.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
Veeva Systems Inc., down $13.98 to $216.41.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry said its chief financial officer resigned.
Tesla Inc., down $8.59 to $166.63.
The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected during the first quarter.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $31.56 to $458.14.
Investors were disappointed by the finalized payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans next year.
Schlumberger Ltd., down 54 cents to $54.68.
The oilfield services company is buying rival ChampionX.
Paychex Inc., up 46 cents to $122.08.
The payroll processor and human-resources service provider beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 49 cents to $10.92.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of an eye condition treatment.
Valero Energy Corp., up $4.58 to $177.22.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.