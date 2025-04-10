Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom and service center in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Tesla officially launched in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking a new chapter in the company's global expansion after Elon Musk 's troubled relationship with the kingdom — but the Middle East country's extreme heat could pose a challenge for its electric vehicle performance and battery efficiency.
Musk and Saudi Arabia have had a complicated history. Back in 2018, the Tesla CEO claimed he had secured funding from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to take the company private. That deal never happened, leading to lingering tensions.
With the launch of its first showroom and service center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Tesla makes its long-anticipated entry into the Saudi market. The facility will offer models, including Model 3, Model Y and the Cybertruck, and pop-up stores are also opening in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.
The Riyadh event drew a large and diverse crowd — from content creators and car enthusiasts to visitors excited about Tesla's launch.
''It's a beautiful step we've been waiting for — to finally see Tesla open in Saudi Arabia,'' said Bader Khalid, a local businessman. ''The country is clearly moving toward electric vehicles.''
"Tesla is one of the most important EV companies in the world, so it's a big deal to have them present in our market,'' he added.
However, the kingdom still faces significant challenges in infrastructure, with a limited number of public EV charging stations available. The government has announced plans to expand charging networks as part of its sustainability goals.
Musk has a large fan base in the kingdom, praised by many for his creativity and innovation, and seen as a visionary of the future.