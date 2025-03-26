Tesla is suing to open dealerships in Wisconsin. It's become a big deal in the Supreme Court race

Musk, who is the world’s wealthiest person and is running President Donald Trump’s initiative to slash the size of the federal workforce, has given $3 million to the Wisconsin GOP while groups he supports have funneled more than $17 million into the race. The contributions are part of an extraordinary spending spree in the race, making it by far the most expensive judicial race on record in the U.S. Total spending has eclipsed $80 million with days still to go before the final day of voting on April 1.