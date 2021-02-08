NEW YORK — Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.
The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.
Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.
In its fourth quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
EU ponders future of gloomy ties with Russia
European Union officials on Monday pondered the future of the bloc's troubled relations with Russia amid deep concern that their large eastern neighbor sees democracy as a threat and wants to distance itself further from the EU.
Business
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, there's been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.
Business
The Latest: Austria warns against travel to Tyrol province
The Austrian federal government is warning against travel to the country's Tyrol province amid concern over cases there of the more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.
Business
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.
Business
Board games the standout star in Hasbro's 4th quarter
The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.