DETROIT — A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla is announcing plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares.
The electric car and solar panel maker says in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up to 10.03 million shares and use the proceeds for unspecified general corporate purposes.
The sales would be made "from time to time" and Tesla says the actual amount of the offering can't be determined at present.
The stock would be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each would get a 0.5% commission.
Tesla shares rose over 2% in premarket trading Tuesday after the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It closed Monday at $498.32.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
LA sheriff's deputies kill Black man who dropped a handgun
Two deputies fatally shot a black man who scuffled with them after they tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in an unlawful manner, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said. A crowd gathered and marched to the sheriff's station after the Monday afternoon shooting, demanding justice.
National
Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
President Donald Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the objections of local leaders.
National
The Latest: Berlin protesters must wear masks to curb virus
BERLIN -- Authorities in Berlin say protesters must wear face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus after a demonstration where thousands ignored social…
National
Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares
A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla is announcing plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares.
National
Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight
Massachusetts voters are set to decide one of the higher profile battles on this year's primary ballot — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.