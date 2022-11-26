NASSAU, Bahamas — Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State 69-54 on Friday in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points.
The Mean Green (4-1) made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans (4-2) were 11 of 23 from deep.
Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
