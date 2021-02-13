Anthony Edwards said early Friday he never met Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball, even though both were in contention for the No. 1 pick.

But for the first time both got an up-close look at each other on the same floor and it was Ball's Hornets that came out on top with a 120-114 victory.

Ball, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte while Edwards came on strong in the second half for the Wolves to score 21.

But it was Charlotte guard Terry Rozier who stole the show down the stretch in securing the win.

Rozier scored 41 points, had seven rebounds and knocked down multiple threes down the stretch after Karl-Anthony Towns had cut the Charlotte lead to one twice.

Towns had 25 in his second game back after recovering from COVID-19 while Malik Beasley had 31.

Charlotte's pre-game routine and roster were thrown in flux before the game as the Hornets learned they would be without three players -- P.J. Washington, and Caleb and Cody Martin -- because of COVID protocols. They also didn't have access to the arena until about 90 minutes before the game.

But the Wolves couldn't hit anything at the start of the game and opened just 1 of 8 from three-point range and allowed Charlotte to settle into the game. Ricky Rubio missed his first three as Charlotte opened a 17-12 lead in the opening minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns appeared sluggish early in his second-game back and he struggled to find his shot, and went 2 for 9 to open the game.

But the Wolves got a lift in the first quarter from Beasley, who caught fire late in the first quarter and hit four threes for 16 of the Wolves' 30 first-quarter points. He was 6 of 9. The rest of the Wolves were 6 of 18 as Minnesota led 30-25 after the first quarter.

But in the second quarter the rookies took center stage as Anthony Edwards and Ball traded possessions flashing their skill. Ball was 6 for 10 and operated from outside and off dribble penetration and looked like the best player on the floor at times and hit a pair of threes on an 8-2 Charlotte run that gave the Hornets a 50-44 lead.

But Edwards wasn't exactly quiet himself, answering with a drive in which he split defenders, gave another a bit of a shake and got to the basket for a layup. Ball had 15 in the first half while Edwards had seven. Towns shook off some of his early-game rust to hit his last three shots of the half and finished with 14 in the first half. Behind Towns' late burst the Wolves closed within 60-59 headed into the locker room.

Edwards did his best to take over the game and the third quarter and it was he who kept the Wolves within striking distance of the Hornets throughout the corner with 12 points, including a pretty stepback three. But Terry Rozier was the answer for Charlotte in the third as he responded with 10 points, including five free throws, which were as many as the Wolves took in the quarter. Ball added another five as Charlotte carried a 90-85 lead into the fourth.

Despite a dash of inspired play from Jordan McLaughlin that gave the Wolves a 95-94 lead early in the fourth quarter, Charlotte rebuilt a 100-95 lead thanks to a pair of Rozier buckets.

A Gordon Hayward three made it 106-100 with 4:27 to play and that became Charlotte's largest lead of the night.

A pair of threes from Towns pulled the Wolves within one twice, but Rozier had an answer -- twice -- to put the Hornets back up four 112-108. The Wolves then had a few empty possessions and their chance of taking the lead was gone.

