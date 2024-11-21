Teresa Weatherspoon isn't dwelling on surprising firing by Chicago Sky

''And you got to know this, and you got to stand on this — you're not for everybody. … And I'm OK with that. I know the things that I did, I know the things that I have to change. I know the things that I had to go through, and what I took through, and I will do that again over and over and over," she said. "And in the process, you always learn a lot of things about yourself. I'm about myself first, about me first. What I learned, what I carry but at the end of the day, I'm fine. I'm great. I'm awesome.''