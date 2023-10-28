RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen scored three goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the winless San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night.

Teravainen scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick in the third. He has seven goals in nine games this season, after scoring 12 in 68 games last season.

Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots for the shutout and his 10th straight win in a home start.

The Sharks (0-7-1) remain the only NHL team without a win. They are one loss away from matching the worst start in franchise history. Going back to last April, they're winless in 14 games.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-0 at home this season.

Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut for the Hurricanes. The All-Star forward suffered a major knee injury last March and missed the team's playoff run to the Eastern Conference final.

While Svechnikov drew the loudest cheers, Teravainen stole the spotlight. His first goal came on the power play 6:10 into the first on a perfect feed from Jarvis.

Teravainen scored his second goal at 15:10 on a one-timer of a Dmitry Orlov pass from the right circle.

He added his third at 6:06 of the third.

Carolina has gone 14-0-1 in Raanta's past 15 home starts.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 36 saves for the Sharks, who are off to their worst start since the 1993-94 season.

Svechnikov had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in March. The 23-year-old Russian had 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games last season before the injury.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Washington on Sunday.

Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Monday night.