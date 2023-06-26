Minnesota will raise the minimum wage for state government workers to $20 per hour under a tentative contract agreement announced by the state's two largest public sector employee unions.

The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by rank-and-file union members, is nearly double the state's minimum wage of $10.59 per hour and higher than the more than $15 per hour minimum wage required by the city of Minneapolis. It would go into effect as soon as ratified.

The state's two largest public sector unions said the minimum wage will set the standard for other employers across the state and country.

"The workers covered under this union contract make Minnesota happen and without them, our state would cease to function," said Julie Bleyhl, executive director of the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 5, in a statement. The union represents more than 18,000 employees that will benefit from the agreement.

"Our state can better recruit and retain workers who are integral to the functioning of our excellent state services that all Minnesotans need and deserve," she added.

The agreement will also increase wages by 5.5% and 4.5% for all workers — including minimum wage earners — over the next two years. It would raise many job classifications to a higher pay range and expand insurance benefits for employees.

The deal will affect AFSCME Council 5 members and more than 16,500 workers represented by the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE), who work everywhere from the Minnesota Zoo to prisons to state college and universities to residential programs serving people with mental illness.

The negotiations over state employee wages came on the heels of a historically productive legislative session, where lawmakers enacted new programs and expanded others that could require the state to hire several thousand new state employees over the next several years.

Unions argued wages hadn't kept up with inflation and the state was already struggling to retain its current workforce. MAPE negotiators initially pushed for higher increases.

"We asked for what we deserved — 11% and 10% raises — and did not get that, but we fought for every cent and won a lot," said MAPE negotiations co-chair Adam Novotny in a statement. "We won a double-digit increase for our members because they work tirelessly to provide the necessary services to keep Minnesotans and their communities healthier and safer."

Minnesota Management and Budget, the lead state agency negotiating with the unions, won't comment on the agreement until after members approve the contract.

Under a law change passed last session, the unions no longer have to wait for final approval from the Legislature, meaning their vote on the contract is the final step.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report