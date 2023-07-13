VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A tentative deal was reached Thursday between employers and workers in a strike that has halted shipments in and out of ports in Canada's west coast region of British Columbia for nearly two weeks.

A statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association said it had reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The strike by 7,400 members of the union began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports.

The statement said the four-year deal is subject to ratification by both parties, so details are not yet being released.

The affected ports handle cargo worth over 800 million Canadian dollars ($600 million) every day.

Business groups and the provincial governments had called on the national government to force an end to the strike.