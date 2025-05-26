Tens of thousands flock to see a Spanish saint's remains more than 440 years after her death

ALBA DE TORMES, Spain — They lined up to see her, silent and wonderstruck: Inside an open silver coffin was Saint Teresa of Ávila, more than 440 years after her death.
Catholic worshippers have been flocking to Alba de Tormes, a town ringed by rolling pastures in western Spain where the remains of the Spanish saint, mystic and 16th-century religious reformer were on display this month.
''It gave me a feeling of fulfillment, of joy, and of sadness,'' said Guiomar Sánchez, who traveled from Madrid with her two daughters on Sunday, the last full day of the exhibit.
Inspired by her mother's belief in the Carmelite nun, Sánchez praised the mystic's writings as being ahead of her time. Sánchez said she also came in part to honor her mother.
''Seeing her was an inexplicable experience,'' Sánchez added.
On Monday morning, the coffin of the saint who died in 1582 was resealed and carried through the town streets, with pilgrims following the procession. It is unclear how many years — or decades — will pass before the church once again makes St. Teresa's remains visible to the public.
Teresa was last displayed in 1914, when devotees had a single day to see the saint. This time, the display drew almost 100,000 visitors over two weeks, said Miguel Ángel González, the prior of the Discalced Carmelites of Salamanca.
The coffin that holds the saint's remains is barely 1.3 meters (4 feet) long.