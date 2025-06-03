Tennis players wake up early or stay up late and it can be anyone's guess what time matches start

PARIS — Some tennis players, like plenty of people in other walks of life, absolutely hate waking up early to go to work. Not so Coco Gauff, who is just fine with competing at any time of day.
Indeed, the 2023 U.S. Open champion prefers a morning match time to what she referred to as ''the graveyard shift'' — and at Grand Slam tournaments, there often are contests that stretch past midnight.
So at the French Open, Gauff probably didn't mind when she saw she was scheduled to face Australian Open champ Madison Keys at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) in an all-American quarterfinal Wednesday.
''I'm one of those players that doesn't care,'' said Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida who is the No. 2 seed in Paris. ''I can get up early. I'm not slow to wake up. Once I get some food in me, I'm pretty much good.''
Tennis is an all-day sport at Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open
Tennis is an all-day sport, especially at its Grand Slam tournaments, where ticket sales and TV contracts bring in millions and drive decision-making by organizers. The French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open all have night sessions that can stretch to 2 or 3 a.m.; Wimbledon has an 11 p.m. curfew.
So in Paris, for example, a match can start at 11 a.m. or 8:15 p.m. or anywhere in between — or, occasionally, much later. It is a frustrating aspect of the sport for the athletes or for fans hoping to see a certain player.
Scheduling at Roland-Garros has been a hot topic, with questions about why the first match every day in the main stadium — before most spectators have arrived, leaving thousands of empty seats — involves women, and why the popular night session exclusively has gone to men.