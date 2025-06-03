Tennis players wake up early or stay up late and it can be anyone's guess what time matches start

''If I could never play at 1 a.m. ever again for the rest of my life, I would be so happy,'' No. 7 seed Keys, a 30-year-old born in Illinois and based in Florida, said with a laugh. ''You know when you're going to go on. There's no chaos. You go to bed at a totally normal time. I feel like I've lived my night-owl life, and I would really love to be that first-on slot for the rest of time.''