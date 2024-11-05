Tennessee's US Sen. Blackburn seeks reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson

Johnson, 62, has been a critic of Blackburn's policy positions, arguing that most Tennesseans want ''common sense gun legislation'' and better access to reproductive care. While on the campaign trail, Johnson also shared her own story of needing an abortion to save her life in light of Tennessee enacting a sweeping abortion ban that includes only a handful of narrow exemptions. Johnson has stressed that she likely would not have been able to make that same choice under the state's current ban.