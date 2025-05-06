Tennessee's governor vetoes easier denial of parole bill, his first since taking office

With Tennessee's weak veto authority, Lee had previously only shown his displeasure with bills by working to get them changed or defeated in the committee process, or, in rarer instances, letting them go into law without signing them. But vetoes like the one exercised Monday that are timed when lawmakers are out of session can delay a bill from become law for months, since lawmakers don't return until January. Vetoes can also leverage the political weight of the governor's office in hopes of convincing lawmakers not to override.