Tennessee's GOP leads the fight to deny public education to children without documents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Damian Felipe Jimenez has many dreams about his future — he could be a restaurant owner, a scientist or maybe something else. As he works through sixth grade, he knows education will be critical in making his dreams a reality, but he's increasingly worried that option could soon disappear for some of his classmates.
Felipe Jimenez is one of hundreds of children who have packed the Tennessee Capitol this year to oppose legislation designed to upend the long-standing U.S. constitutional right to free public education for children, regardless of immigration status. It's a protection established by the landmark 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe, which struck down a Texas law that sought to deny enrollment to any student not ''legally admitted'' into the country.
''I am the son of immigrant parents who have shown me to respect and value everyone,'' Felipe Jimenez told lawmakers earlier this year, speaking on behalf of the impact the bill would have on his peers. ''Just like me and all the kids in this country, we have the right to dream and make those dreams come true. The right to an education should not be taken away from us because of our immigration status.''
A growing number of conservative leaders are pushing states to overturn Plyler v. Doe — including the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation. This year, Tennessee's Republican lawmakers appear the most willing to take up the cause by advancing legislation that directly contradicts the Supreme Court's decision and would spark a legal battle that supporters hope will not only go before the high court but also allow justices to reverse the ruling.
GOP-led states have introduced a plethora of anti-immigration bills following President Donald Trump's reelection and his subsequent moves to aggressively deport immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally. But few have followed Tennessee's lead to focus on revoking public education from children, and none have made it out of committee.
An uphill fight but a different Supreme Court
The Republican-controlled Tennessee Senate has approved a proposal requiring proof of legal residence to enroll in public K-12 public schools and allowing schools to either turn away students who fail to provide proper documentation or charge them tuition. The House version differs by letting public schools check immigration status, rather than requiring it.
The two versions will need to be reconciled before they can head to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk. If it passes, the legislation is all but certain to face a lawsuit.