Tennessee ties gun rights to restoring voting rights after a felony. That will likely soon change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you've paid your debts to society after being convicted of a felony and you want to vote in Tennessee, you generally have a persuade a judge to restore your gun rights first. This will likely change under a bill approved by the Republican-led legislature.
But opponents say the proposal awaiting Gov. Bill Lee's signature doesn't do enough to clear hurdles for the nearly half-a-million disenfranchised Tennesseans — including 1 in 5 of the state's African Americans — who might otherwise be able to vote again.
Voting rights and the right to bear arms — along with the right to hold public office and serve as a fiduciary or on a jury — became linked under an interpretation of a 2023 court ruling by Tennessee election officials.
The new bill would treat each of these ''full citizenship rights" separately, but each disenfranchised person would still have to persuade a judge to restore them — a process that can be costly, onerous and have uncertain results — or be pardoned by the governor.
How it works now
In Tennessee, state law presumes that judges will approve such requests, barring evidence that the petitioner is ineligible or ''good cause'' to deny them.
Some petitioners have had other rights restored but a denial of their right to carry weapons means they still can't vote, experts said. Tennessee law removes gun rights after felony drug crimes and felonies involving violence. Several people in that position managed to have provisional ballots counted in November after they sued and judges ruled in their favor.
And even if a judge grants back the full list of rights, a petitioner usually then needs to track down officials in the criminal justice system to document that they've served their sentences and do not owe outstanding court costs or child support, and then turn the paperwork in to election officials. A separate process that reinstates voting rights — getting a court to expunge a criminal record — can't be done when certain felonies are involved.