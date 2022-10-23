Tap the bookmark to save this article.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Xavier Shepherd scored from 4-yards out in overtime to lift Kennesaw State to a 33-30 win over Tennessee Tech in a wild non-conference showdown on Saturday.

The teams combined to score 17 points in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

Conor Cummins converted a 40-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to pull Kennesaw State even and force the extra period, and the Owls' defense held the Golden Eagles to a 46-yard Hayden Olsen field goal on the opening possession of overtime.

Shepherd had 224 yards and a touchdown and added 125 yards and the game-winning score on 30 carries.

Shepherd put Kennesaw State (2-4) in front 24-20 with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Foster, but Jeremiah Oatsvall completed four passes, including a 39-yard strike to Heath Price and an 18-yarder to Willie Miller for a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining.

Oatsvall was 18 of 29 for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Tennessee Tech (1-6).

