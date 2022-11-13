FLORENCE, Ala. — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for a touchdown and ran for another to help Tennessee Tech beat North Alabama 35-27 on Saturday night.
David Gist, Justin Pegues and O.J. Ross also ran for a touchdown as Tennessee Tech (4-6) combined for 34 carries for 268 yards and four scores.
Gist's 8-yard touchdown came on the last play of the third quarter for a 35-24 lead.
Noah Walters was 21 of 36 for 333 yards and two touchdowns for North Alabama (1-9). ShunDerrick Powell carried it 30 times for 151 yards and a score.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.
