NEW YORK — Tennessee rises to No. 5 and Boise State enters the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2020.
Tennessee rises to No. 5 and Boise State enters the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2020
Tennessee rises to No. 5 and Boise State enters the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2020.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 6:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.