Tennessee prepares to execute Oscar Smith, 3 years after last-minute reprieve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just over three years ago, Oscar Smith came within minutes of being executed before Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a surprise reprieve that revealed problems with the lethal injection drugs. On Thursday, the state is prepared to try again.
Asked in a recent phone interview about coming so close to death in 2022, Smith declined to reflect very deeply on it but instead expressed a wish that Lee had not intervened, saying the past three years on death row have been ''more than hell.'' Without going into specifics, he said conditions at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tennessee, have deteriorated, and he accused its officials of not following policies.
Smith, 75, said he asked his family to stay away on Thursday and not witness his execution because ''they don't need to see anything like that.''
Smith was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons, Jason and Chad, 13 and 16, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989. A Davidson County jury sentenced him to death the following year.
Some relatives of Smith's victims do plan to attend the execution, Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter said in an email. The Associated Press requested to interview relatives through the Tennessee Attorney General's victim services office, but no one agreed to be interviewed.
''My own personal minister will be with me in the execution chamber with her hand on my shoulder praying,'' Smith said. He is grateful for that, but also worried about her.
''I'm having a real hard time adjusting to the idea of having a young lady in the execution chamber,'' he said. ''She doesn't need any bad experiences.''
Smith will be the first Tennessee inmate to be executed under a new lethal injection process released in late December that uses a single dose of the barbiturate pentobarbital. While the method is new to Tennessee, it has been used by other states and the federal government.