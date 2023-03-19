Olivier Nkamhoua tied his career high with 27 points, including 13 straight for Tennessee during a decisive stretch in the second half, and the fourth-seeded Volunteers bullied Duke 65-52 on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.,to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

"We're a tough, hard-nosed team," Nkamhoua said. "That's how we play everybody. But knowing they had a lot of freshmen, we knew that if we come in and apply more pressure and be tough and physical, then they would have to deal with it."

They couldn't, and Tennessee's experience — the Vols start four seniors — proved too much for Duke's highly touted freshmen.

Santiago Vescovi added 14 points and five assists for Tennessee (25-10), which ended Duke's 10-game winning streak and sent first-year coach Jon Scheyer — charged with replacing Mike Krzyzewski — home after just two NCAA tournament games. Not sure Coach K could have done anything different to combat these Vols, who used a level of "bully ball" to send the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (27-9) packing.

"We feel we're at our best when we can do that," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Princeton 78, Missouri 63: Blake Peters made five three-pointers in the second half and Princeton shocked another power conference team to reach the regional semifinals for the first time in 56 years by beating Missouri in Sacramento, Calif.

No. 15-seeded Princeton followed up a first-round win over Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona by dominating 10th-seeded Missouri of the SEC from the start. Princeton has reached the round of 16 for the first time since 1967 when only 23 teams even made the tournament.

Princeton will be the second Ivy League school to make the Sweet 16 in the past 43 tournaments, joining Cornell in 2010.

Houston 81, Auburn 64: Marcus Sasser looked just fine after battling a groin injury all week, scoring 22 points, and the top-seeded Cougars (33-3) stifled the local favorite Tigers (21-13) in the second half in Birmingham, Ala. The Cougars overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, playing with the desperation of a national championship contender that wasn't ready to suffer the same fate as No. 1s Purdue and Kansas.

Texas 71, Penn State 66: Dylan Disu had a season-high 28 points and the Longhorns (28-8) advanced to their first regional in 15 years with a victory in Des Moines. Camren Wynter had 16 points for the Nittany Lions (23-14), coming off their first tournament win in 20 years.

UCLA 68, Northwestern 63: Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points and the Bruins (31-5) withstood a second-half push from the Wildcats (22-12) in Sacramento to get back to the Sweet 16. The Bruins turned up the defensive intensity late, holding the Wildcats to 1-for-12 shooting during a key late-game stretch.

San Diego State 75, Furman 52: The Aztecs (29-6) had little trouble ending the run of the Paladins (28-8), getting 16 points from Micah Parrish to pace a balanced scoring attack and pulling away in Orlando. "You should play your best at the end of the season, and we're playing our best basketball as the end of the season," Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said.