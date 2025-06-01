Tennessee overcomes controversial call, defeats UCLA to reach Women's CWS semifinals

UCLA's Megan Grant hit a two-run blast with two outs in the top of the seventh inning that appeared to tie the score at 4-all. There was an umpire review that appeared to involve whether or not Grant touched home plate. After a nearly 15-minute delay, the home run ruling was upheld because it was determined on the field that the runs were scored, and the home plate umpire announced that the play was not reviewable. Had Grant been called out, the game would have ended with Tennessee winning 4-2.