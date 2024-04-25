NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers OK bill criminalizing adults who help minors get gender-affirming care without parent's permission.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
More from Star Tribune
Local Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune