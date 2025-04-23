Tennessee lawmakers adjourn after passing bans on DEI initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature adjourned its monthslong lawmaking session on Tuesday by passing a final flurry of bills, including ones aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion in governments.
Lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would ban local governments or higher education institutions from making employment decisions based on consideration of someone's race, ethnicity, sex, age or other demographic information, rather other metrics such as merit, qualifications, veteran status or lawful eligibility criteria. They passed another bill Tuesday that would unravel offices and programs at various levels of state and local governments that promote DEI, and delete age, gender or race requirements on certain boards.
The Tennessee bills follow the lead of President Donald Trump's administration, which has hinged the payout of some federal funding on the deletion of DEI considerations in both public and private organizations.
''We want to make sure that we are not discriminating when it comes delivering services to our constituents,'' said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, the bill's sponsor.
Democratic Sen. Jeff Yarbro said the legislation goes further and erodes some provisions of civil rights law that have been in law for decades.
''This is a vast overreach and we shouldn't be going after civil rights laws and pretending like we're only going after DEI,'' Yarbro said.
Some other prominent bills noticeably didn't cross the finish line during the session that began in January.
One of them would have installed a state oversight board for Memphis' public school district, but it got entangled in House and Senate differences.