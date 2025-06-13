Tennessee judge to hear arguments about releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia from pretrial detention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday about whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia can be released from jail pending the outcome of a trial on human smuggling charges.
In a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes to order Abrego Garcia detained, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Rob McGuire described him as both a danger to the community and a flight risk. Abrego Garcia's attorneys disagree. They point out that he was already wrongly detained in a notorious Salvadoran prison thanks to government error, and argue that due process and ''basic fairness'' require him to be set free.
Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador who had been living in the United States for more than a decade before he was wrongfully deported in March. The expulsion violated a 2019 U.S. immigration judge's order that shielded him from deportation to his native country because he likely faced gang persecution there.
His case quickly became a rallying point for opposition to President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. While the Trump administration described the mistaken removal as ''an administrative error,'' officials have continued to justify it by insisting that Abrego Garcia was a member of the El Salvadoran gang MS-13. His wife and attorneys have denied the allegations, saying he is simply a construction worker and family man.
The motion for detention pretrial accuses Abrego Garcia of trafficking people, drugs and firearms and of abusing the women he transported, among other claims. It states that human smuggling was Abrego Garcia's actual job, not construction. It even accuses him of taking part in a murder in El Salvador. However, none of those allegations are part of the charges against him, and at Abrego Garcia's initial appearance June 6, Judge Holmes warned prosecutors that she can not detain someone based solely on allegations.
One of Abrego Garcia's attorneys last week called the claims ''preposterous,'' characterizing them as a desperate attempt by the Trump administration to justify the mistaken deportation three months after the fact.
''There's no way a jury is going to see the evidence and agree that this sheet metal worker is the leader of an international MS-13 smuggling conspiracy,'' private attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said last week.
In a Wednesday court filing, Abrego Garcia's public defenders argued the government is not even entitled to a detention hearing — much less actual detention — because the charges against their client are not serious enough.