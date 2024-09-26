Tennessee judge denies attempt for a new trial in Holly Bobo killing

Autry also was charged with kidnapping, rape and murder, but he received leniency for his testimony, which was praised by the trial judge as highly credible. Autry pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and he was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released in 2020, but he was arrested about two months later and charged with federal weapons violations. In June, Autry was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison in the weapons case.