Tennessee is adding a 10% fee on football game tickets next season to pay players

''As the collegiate model changes, we have to remain flexible,'' White said of the price hike, which includes a 4.5% increase on top of the 10% talent fee. ''We have to continue leading the way. That connection between resources and competitiveness has never been tighter. Only now we have the ability to share these resources with our athletes. We can generate revenue that will go directly to our players. This will give our teams the best chance to be successful and bring championships home to Rocky Top.''