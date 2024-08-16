Tennessee family's lawsuit says video long kept from them shows police force, not drugs, killed son

And this case was even more complicated. Lawsuits seeking monetary damages have statutes of limitations, which in cases like Turner's are one year in Tennessee, according to Dominick Smith, one of the attorneys representing the mother. Though Turner died nearly seven years ago, Goodwin's attorneys believe the case involved a cover-up. They argue that means the clock shouldn't start until AP reporters shared the police video with the family in August 2023, as part of their investigation with FRONTLINE (PBS) and the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland and Arizona State University.